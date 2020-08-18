The One Stop Meat Shop, located in Sioux City, Iowa, had announced that it is closing its doors on August 22. According to Siouxland News, owner Ron Muth says that the impact of the Coronavirus on his supply chain has led to a disruption in his supply chain.

Muth told Siouxland News that the pandemic caused production at large packing plants to slow, and producers turned to small meat lockers.

"What has happened is the small lockers that they use got filled up for a year in a two week period this spring, and a lot of my producers can't get their meat processed for me. I can't run a meat shop without meat," said Muth.

Source: Siouxland News