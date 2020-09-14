Cher-Make Sausage Company, a Manitowoc, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 429-lbs of fully cooked meat sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains milk (cheese), which is not declared on the packaging label.

The product labeled as “Old Fashioned Wieners” may contain cheddar wieners product. The product was produced on July 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. vacuum sealed packages labeled as “OLD FASHIONED WIENERS COURSE GROUND FULLY COOKED” with sell by date “11/26/20” and lot number “2020503” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2420” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin and may have been sold intact or from a counter display as individual sausages.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a store employee who observed cheese in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS