Thomas Foods International, USA, a global meat processing company, recently added three industry veterans to their team. Greg Martin, Lori Dunn and Darrell Kahler join the organization, deepening customer relationships and services. As new team members, they help the company expand its portfolio that includes grass fed, halal and other products to retail and foodservice clients.

Greg Martin, Chief Commercial Officer

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Martin will lead the organization’s purchasing, processing, distribution and sales, providing day-to-day leadership and management. In addition, he will develop strategies with the goal of expanding and deepening the company’s sourcing and production capabilities. With more than 30 years of experience in the protein industry, Martin has held key roles for leading global protein companies throughout his career, most recently serving as the chief operating officer for Strauss Brands.

Lori Dunn, Vice President Retail Sales

Dunn is charged with managing the retail sales team at Thomas Foods, working closely with the marketing team to drive business with existing and new customers. Dunn’s 25 years’ experience in the premium beef industry provides a foundation for her role in solidifying existing customer relationships and rapidly adding new business opportunities.

Darrell Kahler, Director of Pet Food/By-Product Operations

Leading the specialty meat-based pet food ingredient sales team in North America, Kahler will identify, develop and manage relationships with pet food customers. He is charged with inventory process, pricing strategies and process improvements for this sector of the Thomas Foods business. He brings more than 30 years of experience to this newly created role.

“The addition of Greg, Lori and Darrell to our team greatly deepens our experience and capabilities,” said Michael Forrest, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Foods International, USA. “The industry knowledge and relationships they have built will provide our customers best-in-class service.”

Source: Thomas Foods