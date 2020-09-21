Utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology, Contact Harald is giving businesses a new way to keep their employees and customers protected as all personnel wear one simple proximity tracking card. The COVID-19 card and contact tracing platform provides a fast and effective stand-alone solution as it doesn’t require the use of WIFI, apps, phones, IT installation or charging.

Each individual is issued a registered contact card unique to them. They remain secure, containing no personal information. If an employee does test positive, or report symptoms of COVID-19, proximity data is uploaded from the card. All data remains encrypted and secure utilizing the platform.

The Bluetooth-enabled technology within each card records when two or more people are in close proximity to each other (less than six feet for more than two minutes). If an employee tests positive for COVID-19 the contacts tracked in close proximity of that worker are immediately notified to get tested and remain isolated until the results come in. This proactive behavior gets everyone back to work faster.

Contact Harald was designed by the Australian-based Bluetooth tracking developer Safedome. During the pandemic, the engineering and design teams decided to put their technology to work. Safedome intends the system to be used across a range of industries to include healthcare professions, manufacturing, warehouses and educational institutions.

Contact Harald is built from the Bluetooth technology created by Safedome which has been used for tracking devices around the world for over 7 years.

“With further hotspots emerging across the country, the nature of this virus makes getting back to work rather complicated,” said Matt Denton, the former Apple designer behind the Contact Harald platform. “Designed with speed and accuracy at its heart, this unique platform can quickly identify, contact and isolate any potential sources of infection,” he continued, noting that the striking green Contact Harald cards also offer a visual compliance cue which can help with staff morale and visitor confidence across all industry sectors.

First and foremost, Contact Harald is on a mission to provide a simple, private and easily accessible option for businesses to implement contact tracing. The hope is to ensure continuity across companies as these Bluetooth-enabled cards mitigate health safety risks and avoid lost revenue due to closures.

For more information visit www.contactharald.com.