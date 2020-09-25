Iowa regulators have fined Iowa Premium Beef $957 as part of a COVID-19 outbreak that struck the plant. The fine was for a minor records-keeping violation, as the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for failing to keep a required log of workplace-related injuries and illnesses and for failing to provide the document within four hours after inspectors requested it.

According to the Daily Independent, the Tama, Iowa, plant had 338 of its 850 employees test positive for the Coronavirus, which was 80 more than the state has previously acknowledged. The plant suspended production for two weeks in April after workers started becoming ill. The original cost of the fine was $1,914; Iowa OSHA agreed to reduce the fine in a settlement with the company, and Iowa Premium Beef agreed to correct the violations.

The Tama plant was acquired by National Beef in 2019.

Source: The Daily Independent