Hamlet Protein, market leader in specialty proteins for young animal nutrition, participated in the renowned on-line event series organized by U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC). The webinar was aimed at increasing awareness on value added soy protein products among nutritionists. Hamlet Protein speakers addressed young animal nutrition, with a specific focus on poultry and ruminants.

Young animals such as piglets, calves and chicks need a feed that supports their underdeveloped digestive system in early life. Just as feed is the single most important factor in animal production, protein is the most important feed ingredient for securing growth. High quality proteins are the key to formulating an easily digestible feed with a minimum of anti-nutritional factors.

The two-day event took place on September 22 and 23 and drew an international group of industry professional and academia. It focused on sustainable soy value added ingredients and presented a broad range of speakers from across the industry.

Lars Sangill Andersen, Nutritionist at Hamlet Protein talked about “Improving safety in ingredient choices.” Focusing specifically on piglet nutrition, he addressed how the selection of the right protein source directly influences animal performance and health.

Alfred Blanch, Category Manager Poultry at Hamlet Protein spoke on “The Change to Antibiotic Free Broiler Diets and the Role of Soy Protein.” In his presentation he addressed emerging nutrition-related Issues in Antibiotic-free systems; soy based protein Ingredients low in anti-nutritional factors (ANF) in broiler nutrition and how these can improve feed conversion ratio and end weights.

Christine Brøkner, NPD Manager at Hamlet Protein presented on “Value Added Soy Ingredients as High-Quality Protein for Newborn Calves.” Key elements of her presentation included the need to ensure smooth transition from calf to ruminant and stimulate growth; the role of functional fiber products in pre-weaned calf diets and how low anti-nutritional factors (ANF) and allergens are a precondition for effective newborn calves nutrition.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young pig, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.