Fuchs North America, a leading maker of seasonings, flavor systems and taste solutions for the food industry, introduces The Braising Box – a new line of flavors that translate popular cooking methods into craveable flavors. The collection’s 4 seasonings are inspired by the latest trends in culinary techniques and offer complex flavors that are sure to delight consumers of all ages.

This collection presents delicious seasoning blends ideal for seafood, proteins and desserts. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own rich signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

The New Collection

The Braising Box includes the following 4 seasoning blends and bases:

Grilled Cobbler Seasoning

Osso Buco Seasoning

Smoky Brisket 2.0 Seasoning

Szechuan Ginger Broth Base

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing, explained the strategy behind the collection. “Consumers want their food to tell a story, and they also have been pushing for more complex flavors. As a result, call-outs to specific cooking methods and the flavors that they evoke have been growing rapidly across categories. Think “grilled,” “smoky” and “roasted” flavors,” she observes.

“Our newest collection brings cooking method call-outs and culinary techniques to life with delicious seasonings that offer depth and complexity – exactly what consumers are craving,” Cushen adds.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ Braising Box features innovative seasonings that are tailored specifically to meet the flavor needs of food manufacturers.

Palatable Protein Seasonings

Crafted by Fuchs’ Corporate Executive Chef, Howard Cantor, each of the seasonings in this collection are designed to deliver mouthwatering flavor, inspired by culinary trends. Our Smoky Brisket 2.0 Seasoning is a new take on the craveable tastes of Texas Barbeque. “This isn’t your average brisket; we’ve taken an already trendy dish but ramped up the flavor with smoky notes for complexity. This seasoning is a crowd pleaser, for sure,” he describes.

Nothing says classic quite like our Osso Buco Seasoning, which is elevated with roasted notes and a savory blend of herbs and spices. “Perfect for cooler months, this seasoning can give just about any protein comfort food status,” Cantor explains.

Craveable Cobbler Seasoning

Our Grilled Cobbler Seasoning is a modern take on a traditional dessert. Its sweetness is perfectly blended with smoky grilled notes, which delivers a flavor profile that has a "wow-factor"

Scrumptious Broth Base

A match made in heaven for seafood of all types, the Szechuan Ginger Broth Base in our new collection is packed full of complex flavor. Not only does this seasoning feature a trendy Asian-inspired flavor profile, but it also serves up serious versatility – use it as a poaching liquid for fish, or as a broth for a seafood stew.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America’s trend experts translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like The Braising Box. According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to inspire share-worthy new products.

As Wuestenfeld explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers’ desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors and brands with unique, trend-driven seasonings. “We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more.”

Fuchs’ development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America’s innovative seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to bringing fresh ideas to life.

“With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that’s focused, flexible and responsive. Our R&D expertise in developing custom seasoning solutions means that we can develop products to meet your budget and optimize costs. Being at the forefront of industry trends also means that we have extensive experience in developing products to meet regulatory requirements and health and wellness claims,” Wuestenfeld reports.

Backed by decades of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

For more information visit www.fuchsna.com.