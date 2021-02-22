Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice industries, introduces the Family Recipes Collection – a new line of seasonings inspired by our team’s favorite family recipes. The collection’s 4 distinctly delicious seasonings honor traditions that have been passed down for generations, while offering mouthwatering takes on comfort food classics that consumers will totally crave.

This collection presents delicious seasoning blends ideal for desserts, spreads, stews and more. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own rich signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

From Our Kitchen to Yours

The new Family Recipes Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends:

Tangy & Sour Schmear Seasoning

Jambalaya Seasoning

Lemon Square Seasoning

Zucchini Bread Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing, explained the strategy behind the collection. "Nostalgic comfort foods are on the rise now more than ever, as consumers tend to reach for their childhood favorites in times of stress. At the same time, they're still seeking out trendy and exciting new flavors to shake things up," she observes.

“Our newest collection delivers on nostalgia, while providing new takes on old favorites. We transformed some of our team members’ family recipes into seasonings that deliver not only the nostalgia that consumers are seeking, but that also reflect many of the flavor trends we’re anticipating for 2021,” Cushen adds.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ Family Recipes Collection features delicious new takes on classic comfort foods.

Spectacular Spread Seasoning

The Tangy & Sour Schmear Seasoning based on one of Food Scientist Alyssa Chircus' mother's go-to holiday recipes is incredibly versatile. Put it on brisket, bread, or use it as a dip - the possibilities are endless! Better yet, its tangy flavor is exactly what consumers are craving these days

Delicious Dessert Seasonings

Talk about taking an old favorite to the next level! For Dan Grazaitis, Director of Research & Development at Fuchs, it's the nutmeg that really makes his family's zucchini bread stand out. The Zucchini Bread Seasoning in our newest collection is inspired by his family's "not-so-secret" recipe.

Classic doesn't even begin to describe this Lemon Square Seasoning! Hitting all of the right tart, sour, and sweet notes, this seasoning draws inspiration from a recipe that has been passed down for generations. Originally developed by Vice President of Sales & Technical Services Ken Wuestenfeld's grandmother, this seasoning's nostalgic roots and on-trend flavor profiles are sure to be a hit with consumers.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America’s experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Family Recipes Collection. According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Wuestenfeld explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers’ desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. “We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more.”

Fuchs’ development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America’s cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

“With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that’s focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications,” Wuestenfeld reports.

For more information visit https://fuchsna.com/.