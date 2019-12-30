Fuchs North America introduces the “East Asian Creations Collection” of seasonings, bases and flavors

Fuchs North America, a leading maker of seasonings, flavor systems and taste solutions for the food industry, introduces the East Asian Creations Collection – a new line of craveable flavors, each inspired by popular East Asian dishes. The collection’s 4 seasonings allow consumers to experience the flavors of East Asian cuisine, all without leaving the comfort of their kitchen.

This collection presents mouthwatering seasoning blends ideal for proteins, soup, appetizers and sides. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own rich signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

The New Collection

Our new East Asian Creations Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends and base:

Taiwanese Fried Chicken Seasoning

Sichuan Beef Hot Pot Base

Soba Noodle Salad Seasoning

Vegetarian Mushroom Dumpling Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing, explained the strategy behind the collection. “Consumers continue to expand their horizons, seeking out food products that allow them to experience other cultures. East Asian cuisine has long been popular, but nonetheless continues to grow as the demand for authentic ethnic cuisine rises,” she observes.

“Our newest collection delivers on the authenticity that consumers are looking for, while also delivering a “wow”-factor. All of the seasonings in this collection are packed with intense flavor, which is exactly what younger consumers are looking for,” Cushen adds.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ East Asian Creations Collection features innovative seasonings that showcase the wide range of delicious flavors that East Asia has to offer.

Palatable Protein Seasoning

After just one taste of chicken flavored with our Taiwanese Fried Chicken Seasoning, consumers will be begging for more. According to Chef Howard Cantor, Fuchs’ Corporate Executive Chef, this savory seasoning features a blend of spices common in Taiwanese cuisine. “The alluring spices in this blend combine to take fried chicken to the next level. The seasoning adds a complexity of flavor, which is sure to make it a staple in any spice cabinet,” he describes.

Sensational Soup Base

Ready to try something excitingly delicious? Our Sichuan Beef Hot Pot Base adds a savory spice to broth, sure to enhance the flavors of any proteins or vegetables simmered in it. “Hot pots have been trending in foodservice lately, as consumers love their customizability. Not only is our hot pot base spicy and savory, but it is incredibly versatile – add just about any protein or vegetable to it, and you’ve got a mouthwatering meal,” Cantor notes.

Craveable Noodle Seasoning

Our Soba Noodle Salad Seasoning is seriously good – and seriously versatile. Garlic, spices, honey and brown sugar combine for a savory blend with a touch of sweetness, perfect for adding some interest to soba noodles. Serve the seasoned noodles as a side or add a protein and vegetables to make a delicious main course.

Appetizing Appetizer Seasoning

Featuring classic East Asian flavors, our Vegetarian Mushroom Dumpling Seasoning is sure to be a hit with consumers. Fuchs’ Food Technologist Brian Duffy developed this seasoning to take vegetarian dumplings to a whole new level. Featuring soy sauce, onion, garlic and cayenne pepper, this seasoning delivers a delightful umami flavor.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America’s trend experts translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the East Asian Creations Collection. According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to inspire share-worthy new products.

As Wuestenfeld explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers’ desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors and brands with unique, trend-driven seasonings. “We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more.”

Fuchs’ development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America’s innovative seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to bringing fresh ideas to life.

“With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that’s focused, flexible and responsive. Our R&D expertise in developing custom seasoning solutions means that we can develop products to meet your budget and optimize costs. Being at the forefront of industry trends also means that we have extensive experience in developing products to meet regulatory requirements and health and wellness claims,” Wuestenfeld reports.

