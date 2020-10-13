The Niche Meat Processors Assistance Network (NMPAN) is offering a free webinar entitled “Know Your Rights: Understanding USDA FSIS Non-Compliance Records (NRs) and Navigating the Appeals Process.” The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 from 9-10amPST/12-1pm EST.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Michael Fisher and Dr. Denise Perry. Topic to be covered will include:

What is a noncompliance record?

Why are they issued?

What do they mean for a meat plant?

What can you do if you find them to be erroneous and would like to appeal?

How do you write a good appeal that will get you the results you are looking for?

Dr. Michael Fisher grew up in Iowa and obtained a BS, DVM, and MS from Iowa State University. He began his career with FSIS in the Office of Field Operations and retired from the Office of Policy and Program Development. His assignments led him to collaborate with multiple program areas, on various issues, in all parts of the country. Dr. Fisher is also COL Fisher, US Army (retired). He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff and Army War Colleges. His assignments focused on food service sanitation, subsistence inspection, and animal care from company level to general staff.

Dr. Denise Perry is a native of Southeastern, MN who earned her M.S. and PhD. in Meat Science focused on physiology of beef cattle production from the University of Missouri. She served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for five years before realizing she missed having a direct connection with the meat industry. Having poked her head over the meat counter at Lorentz Meats as a young child, Denise was elated to have the opportunity to join Lorentz Meats in a professional role in 2013 and was shortly thereafter tasked with further strengthening their existing Food Safety and Regulatory programs. Denise recently accepted the Plant Manager position at Lorentz Meats in order to continue to support and drive positive leadership visions for the business. Lorentz Meats is a small, family-owned slaughter, fabrication and further processing meat business and has been serving the local area for the past 50 years. Dr. Perry is also a new member to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI).

Click here to register at least 10 minutes before it starts: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HARBYyVqSDq2rGyGewPxUQ

Source: NMPAN