Built for harsh environments, the C35 delivers precise weighing results on a stable weighing platform resistant to high-pressure washdown and most caustic detergents. The system frame is designed according to hygienic principles, with easy access for cleaning and sloped surfaces to discourage liquid collection. The system supports speeds of up to 250 packs per minute and a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg.

Its precision and dependable accuracy fits the C35 for use in a wide range of production situations that require 100 per cent reliable weight control, including food processing. A wide range of optional conveyors and handling features, including guiderails to ensure smooth product handling, provides for the optimal transport of open products such as jars, trays and cans. The system is operated from a 7-inch multi-color, multilingual touchscreen HMI positioned in front of the conveyor for maximum accessibility and operator safety.

Simple and easy to operate, with features and configurations for a broad range of applications, the C35 provides positive ROI through increased efficiency, lower production costs, and reliable service. It enables companies to Inspect 100 per cent of their product, segregate non-conforming packages and collect production data using one of two optional Weight Data Interfaces.

METTLER TOLEDO's communication offering is the most complete in the industry. Solutions available include Ethernet/IP PROFINET, PROFIBUS DP OPC DA/UA, along with TCP/IP, and various serial communications solutions. Fieldbus and OPC solutions have Pack ML (ISA TR88.00.02) as a fundamental part of their base-architecture, making control integration much simpler and faster. C-Series checkweighers provide real-time monitoring of critical control points (CCPs) to support end-to-end compliance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) principles.

The C35 is supported through an extensive global service network that fully recognizes cross-border contracts and ensures timely support, availability and rapid delivery of spare parts. This ensures that production runs smoothly, with minimal disruption.

