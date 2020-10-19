At a time when a smooth flow of operations is more important than ever – and integration and automation are increasingly prevalent – inspection of products as they flow through the process is pivotal in ensuring food safety, enhancing product quality, improving traceability and reducing product waste.

The Eagle Pipeline x-ray system is designed to promote systematic product flow and detect contaminants using active product tracking while lowering the amount of good product rejected. Developed specifically to inspect product pumped through a pipe, including ground meat, meat batters, slurries, soups, sauces, gravies, ice cream, baby foods, fruit purees and more, the Pipeline x-ray machine removes contaminants early in the process. “This creates less rework and reduces product loss caused by the removal of contaminants at a later stage, such as packaging,” explains Christy Draus, Marketing Manager. “As an earlier intervention, this technology allows for speed and efficiencies down the line and reduces the risk of contaminants damaging downstream equipment.” Product waste is also lowered, Draus says, through the use of our product tracking and encoder.

In addition to finding and removing physical contaminants such as glass, metal, mineral stone, calcified bone and other dense foreign materials, the Eagle Pipeline is engineered for in-place cleaning and easy maintenance. The system is equipped with Eagle's updated and proprietary SimulTask PRO software for advanced image analysis and with Eagle’s TraceServer software that manages critical inspection data on a PC or network, to align with manufacturers’ growing efforts to centralize data.

To learn more about the Eagle Pipeline x-ray system, visit https://www.eaglepi.com.

