The Timken Company (www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, is expanding its Timken QuiKlean Housed Units product offering with the introduction of a line of cast stainless housings to add flexibility and options to its QuiKlean lineup.

The Timken QuiKlean Housed Unit products feature a 1-piece, integrated ½-inch stand-off base on its cast stainless and blue optically detectable thermoset. The design helps to limit the contact area where bacteria can hide, allowing wash-down on all sides, and significantly improving production line sanitation. The integrated stand-off eliminates the need for separate spacers, while the smooth surfaces of the housing further simplify cleaning.

"The QuiKlean design allows Timken to offer a product that truly enhances safety and cleanliness in a food and beverage production environment," said Dirk Wernecke, Timken Manager of Global Marketing. "Because its 1-piece stand-off makes cleaning and wash-down a more effective process, the QuiKlean can reduce production downtime that might have occurred with sanitation violations, as well as simplifying the cleaning process.”

The Timken QuiKlean Housed Unit line is available in shaft sizes from ¾ inch to 2 inches (20mm to 50mm). It accepts stainless steel ball bearings with set screw lock and the Timken Poly-Round plain bearing, depending on the specific application.