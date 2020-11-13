Stuffed Foods LLC, a Wilmington, Mass., establishment is recalling approximately 1,818 pounds of snack products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen snack product, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” may actually contain frozen “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” that were produced on Sept. 28, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint that a “Mac & Cheese Bite” carton contained “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS