Miesfeld’s Meat Market officially broke ground November 12th on its expanded production and retail space in Sheboygan, Wis. Once completed, the project will add approximately 10,000 square feet of production/warehouse and 5,000 square feet of retail. The family-owned meat market expects to have the project completed by 2021, which will mark the company’s 80th anniversary.

“Miesfeld’s has developed a strong brand name throughout Sheboygan,” stated Rich Sachse, Co-Owner of Miesfeld’s. “The expanded areas will allow us to meet the increasing demand for distribution not only throughout the rest of Wisconsin, but the United States as well.”

The project, led by Quasius Construction and designed by ISG, is expected to be completed in Summer 2021. The newly renovated and expanded retail space will feature an extended meat counter to provide even greater product variety. The production and warehouse space will include an expanded cooler, freezer, new packaging rooms, and employee offices.

“It has been an honor to work with the Miesfeld’s Team, seeing the operations grow from its original building to breaking ground on this expansion today,” shared Matt Quasius, President Quasius Construction.

“If only my grandfather could see how far we’ve come,” stated Chuck Miesfelds, co-owner and third generation Miesfeld’s, “from the Calumet Street Triangle Market, to this. I’m excited to see my family’s legacy continue to grow and expand under Sachse’s direction.”

Source: Quasius Construction