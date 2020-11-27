CMS Solutions & Logistics introduces its new CMS BS-6 inline bird scrubbers for picking lines and evisceration lines in chicken and turkey plants. Designed with simple adjustments and low maintenance costs in mind, the scrubbers are available in different lengths and brush configurations.

When added to the picking line, the CMS BS-6 works effectively to remove fecal material and debris from the bird before entering scalder, thereby helping to reduce the bacteria load in the scalder. When used on an evisceration line with anti-microbial brushes scrubbing the bird, they also aid in further removing fecal and other contaminants.

With easy to clean design and simple mounting structure, the CMS BS-6 bird scrubber is a valuable addition to any facility’s efforts for bacterial reduction.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.