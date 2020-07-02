CMS Solutions & Logistics increases production with new CNC machine

CMS Solutions & Logistics continues to strengthen its production capabilities with the purchase of a new CNC machine.

The company added an OKUMA Genos M Series vertical machining center to help meet the increasing demands for its equipment and spare parts.

“We will continue to make our production capabilities a priority,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “We are constantly seeking ways to improve the accuracy, efficiency, volume and overall quality in the manufacturing process to exceed our customers’ demands.”

For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.