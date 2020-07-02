Supplier News

CMS Solutions & Logistics increases production with new CNC machine

CMS Logistics CNC Machine
July 2, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS CMS Solutions & Logistics
Reprints
No Comments

CMS Solutions & Logistics continues to strengthen its production capabilities with the purchase of a new CNC machine. 

The company added an OKUMA Genos M Series vertical machining center to help meet the increasing demands for its equipment and spare parts.

“We will continue to make our production capabilities a priority,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “We are constantly seeking ways to improve the accuracy, efficiency, volume and overall quality in the manufacturing process to exceed our customers’ demands.”

For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Duravant appoints food processing managing director for EMEAI

S.S. White Technologies highlights custom flexible shafts for food industry applications

Plastic bearings offer enhanced performance and more predictable service life

Deli Star hires David Gerfen as vice president of its King’s Foods division

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.