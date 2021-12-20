CMS Solutions & Logistics offers an extensive selection of parts for its equipment.

CMS maintains a large inventory of original CMS parts, which are manufactured using high-quality materials and developed for optimum performance.

CMS’s inventory includes parts for overhead systems, bearings, sprockets, shafts, gearmotors, shackles, and belts. Sprockets are available made to order and for specialty OEMs.

Genea Tatum, with more than 20 years of experience in the poultry industry in parts, maintenance, and sales, heads the company's parts sales. She previously served as inside sales manager for an aftermarket parts manufacturer.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, CMS Solutions & Logistics is a food systems equipment manufacturer and logistics, solutions and millwright services company in the food industry. Services include conveying systems, metal detectors, processing equipment, hygiene systems, spare parts, consulting, project management, equipment demolition and installation, material handling, logistics, and reconfigurations for heavy and light industrial projects. For more information, please contact CMS at 678-971-6715 or 833-872-4178 (toll free) or visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Source: CMS Solutions & Logistics