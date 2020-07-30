CMS Solutions & Logistics offers a complete line of overhead conveyor systems for the poultry industry.

The CMS staff has more than 40 years of experience designing and installing overhead conveyors. The company offers complete turnkey packages or individual components for I-beam, T-rail and pipe track systems.

CMS’s overhead components are designed and built to withstand the harsh conditions in processing plants. They are easy to clean and require little maintenance. All components are available in stainless steel or zinc plated.

The line of products includes complete drive systems including control panels, drive sprockets and hubs, idler turns, elevations, track, manual and automatic takeups and shackles.

For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.