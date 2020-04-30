CMS Solutions & Logistics becomes North American distributor for Dutch Poultry Technology

CMS Solutions & Logistics has announced a distribution agreement with Dutch Poultry Technology. CMS will represent Dutch Poultry Technology’s extensive line of processing equipment in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“For more than 30 years, Dutch Poultry Technology has developed cutting edge processing equipment,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “We are excited to be working with them and to be able to offer our customers another excellent line of equipment, and the service and support to go with it.”

In addition to selling Dutch Poultry Technology products, the CMS team will install and service the equipment as well as provide spare parts and technical support.

For more information visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.