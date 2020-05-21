Supplier News

CMS Solutions & Logistics named North America distributor for Elpress

May 21, 2020
CMS Solutions & Logistics has announced a distribution agreement with Elpress, a global leader in industrial hygiene solutions based in the Netherlands.

CMS will represent Elpress’ Personal Hygiene and Industrial Washing Systems product line in the U.S. and Canada.

“For more than 40 years, Elpress has been an innovative provider of industrial hygiene solutions,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “Elpress has successfully stayed ahead in research and developing products over the years by anticipating changes in the industry. We’re excited to represent their products in the U.S. and Canada.”

The Personal Hygiene line includes hygienic entrances, sole cleaning and disinfecting, hand cleaning, hygienic accessories, and chemical dispensers. Industrial Washing Systems include crate, bin, pallet, box, and utensil washers.

The CMS team will install and service the equipment as well as provide spare parts and technical support.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

