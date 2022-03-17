CMS Solutions & Logistics has named Toni T. Jarrett as its chief financial officer. She will oversee all aspects of accounting and financial reporting for the company.

Toni has worked in the healthcare sector for more than 25 years throughout the United States as well as South America and Europe. She has a strong background in operational and financial improvement, mergers and acquisitions, and major Electronic Health Record and Financial systems implementations in large academic and multi-site healthcare organizations. Toni has also worked with the design and implementation of access and medical systems for the Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration.

Toni holds Master of Healthcare Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from Georgia State University and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Georgia.

Founded in 2016, Gainesville, Ga.-based CMS Solutions & Logistics is led by an executive team with more than 150 years of poultry industry experience. The CMS product line includes automated breast deboner, dark meat deboning, overhead systems, offal screens, water re-use systems, scalders, giblet chillers, wing wheels, gizzard defatters, cut-up saw, vat/tub washing, hygienic entrance, and vacuum transport systems. CMS’s millwright and logistics services include consulting, project management, equipment demolition, installation and relocation, material handling, logistics, and reconfigurations for heavy and light industrial projects. For more information, please contact CMS at 678-971-6715 or 833-872-4178 (toll free) or visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Source: CMS Solutions & Logistics