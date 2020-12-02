Carnivore Meat Company, a freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, has earned their second consecutive award from Pet Independent Innovation Awards. This year the company’s brand Vital Essentials has been recognized with their new FUSION Dinner Patties for the Frozen/Raw Dog Food Product of the Year. As the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the pet industry, FUSION joined over 2,000 Pet Independent Innovation Awards nominations from all over the world.

Launched in May 2020, FUSION is an all natural raw dog food made with only fresh beef or chicken fused with superfoods including apple, squash, carrot, blueberry and broccoli. With no artificial ingredients or preservatives, FUSION Dinner Patties are flash frozen and packed in a 6 lb. resealable bag so they can be conveniently stored in the freezer before thawing and feeding to dogs.

“With everything happening in our world right now, we decided it was the perfect time to launch and sell a product line that is entirely focused on our customers,” says Melissa Olson, Carnivore Meat Company Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “FUSION is a combination of our premium frozen raw diet with ten percent fruits and vegetables. We cut out all the programs that increase the cost for our customers and each bag is labeled with the price and ingredients. The result is a superior diet for dogs that offers quality and value along with the transparency our customers have grown to expect from our world-class products.”

The Pet Independent Innovation Awards is an annual program showcasing the products, services and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in the pet industry across the globe. As the maker of Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and Nature’s Advantage, this is the second consecutive year Wisconsin-based Carnivore Meat Company has been honored with this achievement, earning the 2019 Cat Treat Product of the Year award for Vital Cat treats.

“Authenticity and innovation are driving the pet industry to new heights, despite the slowdown caused by the global Covid pandemic,” says Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of Pet Independent Innovation Awards. “As the market gets flooded by an influx of new products and services, consumers are making conscious choices to support products and services that have their furry family members best intentions and needs in mind. We are excited to see the continued growth and innovations within the pet industry and we extend a sincere congratulations to all the exceptional 2020 Pet Independent Innovation Awards winners that are making that happen!”

Carnivore Meat Company has a history of innovation and has created a variety of high quality 100% USA made pet foods and treats. All Vital Essentials products are made using whole meats and vital organs. FUSION Beef Dinner Patties and Chicken Dinner Patties are the first of their kind for Vital Essentials — a laser-focused, consumer-first approach to affordable, high quality raw nutrition.

“We’re truly blessed to receive this honor recognizing our FUSION Dinner Patties as the frozen raw dog food Product of the Year,” Olson stated. “We hope this recognition helps further our mission to provide the very best diet to pets across the world.”

Source: Carnivore Meat Co.