Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Foodmate US has become one of the most innovative poultry processing equipment companies in the industry.

“When we began the company, our mission was to innovate, automate and bring cost-effective solutions to our customers,” Foodmate US Owner and President Scott Hazenbroek said. “Over our short 10-year history, we know that we have met those objectives and will continue to provide the resources that will help our customers grow their business.”

Launched in 2010, Foodmate US has expanded from two to 75 employees and is headquartered in an 80,000-square foot building that includes a 5,000-square foot demonstration room and a training facility.

The company’s rapid growth was recognized by Inc. magazine as No. 885 on its list of 5,000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. in 2017. Foodmate US ranked No. 13 in its sector and No. 38 in Georgia.

“This would not have been possible without our experienced and talented employees and our loyal customers,” Hazenbroek said.

