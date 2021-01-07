Foodmate US is sad to announce that Research & Development Manager Steve Sosebee, 64, passed away from cancer on Jan. 1. Funeral services were held Jan. 4 at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, Ga.

Steve was well-known throughout the poultry industry during his more than 25-year career.

“Steve will be greatly missed but I find comfort in knowing he no longer has to suffer,” said Scott Hazenbroek, Foodmate US owner. “I have known and worked with him for about 25 years. Steve was invaluable to our family’s businesses, Dapec and now Foodmate and we owe a great deal of our success to his creative and sharp technical mind. The Foodmate family extends its heartfelt condolences to his wife and all his family.”

Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years, Theresa Sosebee; daughters and sons-in-law, Amber and Craig Etris, Ashley and Josh Tinsley; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kayla Sosebee; grandchildren, Emma Etris, Eyen Etris, Kolton Sosebee; mother-in-law, Mae Whitmire; niece, Karla Pettitt; nephews, Matthew Sosebee, Jonathon Sosebee, Paul Petty; brothers-in-law, Allen Petty, Mark Oliver and a number of other relatives.

Condolences for the family can be left on the funeral homes website: http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/robert-steve-sosebee