Expresco Foods, a leading producer of protein meal and snack solutions, has launched its new frozen skewer line. The new protein line will marry consumer demand for quality protein and whole breast muscle chicken in a simple, ready to heat and serve format. The frozen line offers 21g of protein per 6-pack and is available in on-trend flavors Lemongrass Thai, Rotisserie Inspired and Piri Piri. The new products will be on shelves in major US grocery retailers for an SRP of $6.99 to $7.99 per 6-pack of skewers.

In 2020, the frozen aisle continued to see sales increases due to long shelf life and easy preparation. As more meals are being made and consumed at home, shoppers are looking to experiment and try new products.

“The Expresco line-up is regarded as a trusted grab and go solution for consumers looking to power up with a quick, high protein snack or ready-made meal,” shares Francis Cartier, Marketing and New Products Director at Expresco Foods. “We’re eager to continue to meet consumer needs for frozen protein they can trust to be flavorful, solution-based and high quality, be a meal solution for families. With our new line, we aim to close the gap between the need to have a quick meal, and the time it takes to prepare one.”

Source: Expresco Foods