Dole Fresh Vegetables has enhanced its popular line of DOLE FreshTakes Bowl Salads with three on-trend new flavors and proprietary new packaging that allows salad lovers to mix – and enjoy! – their Dole fresh lettuces, toppings and dressings in the same bowl without spilling.

The salad kit leader has launched three new FreshTakes varieties featuring premium white-meat chicken to bring the total number of bowl salads in the line to nine. Prompted by positive retail and customer feedback, the single-serve, RTE salad bowl line rolled out nationally in May 2020 after a successful 2019 debut in the East. Dole’s single-serve, RTE bowl salads combine clean-label ingredients and Dole’s signature dressings and toppings to deliver a superior eating experience, differentiating them from other RTE offerings.

The three additional DOLE FreshTakes Bowl Salads are now available in supermarkets nationwide in October for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99.

DOLE FreshTakes Chicken Club BLT Bowl Salad : DOLE Iceberg and Green Leaf lettuces topped with roasted white-meat chicken, uncured bacon pieces, grape tomatoes, whole-grain cheese garlic croutons and Dole’s Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

DOLE FreshTakes Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl Salad : DOLE Iceberg and Green Leaf lettuces and Red Cabbage topped with grilled, white-meat chicken, fire-roasted corn, mild cheddar cheese, crispy onions, carrots and Dole's BBQ Ranch Dressing.

DOLE FreshTakes Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl Salad : DOLE Iceberg and Green Leaf lettuces and Red Cabbage topped with grilled, white-meat chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack and Colby Cheese blend, tortilla strips, carrots and Dole's Avocado Ranch Dressing.

To allow salad lovers to enjoy every FreshTakes ingredient, Dole’s innovation team developed a unique new salad bowl that replaces the customary curved side design with straightened walls to give users more space for mixing, tossing and enjoying their salad without spilling. The new bowl features an eco-friendly, clear-construction design that showcases the fresh greens and premium ingredients, and is paired with a full-size fork.

“Since the very first bowl salad, salad lovers have been challenged to mix together all the lettuces, toppings and dressings in the bowl provided without losing any of the good stuff,” said Lisa Overman, Dole’s director of brand marketing for North America. “When Dole set out to create the world’s best RTE bowl salads, we knew we needed to concentrate not only on superior flavor varieties and ingredients, which are Dole hallmarks, but also on a better salad bowl design that results in a more rewarding salad eating experience.”

All nine DOLE FreshTakes Salad Bowls now feature the exclusive bowl.

The six FreshTakes Bowl Salads introduced In May include Classic Chicken Caesar, Santa Fé Style, Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb, Café Style Chef, Savory Spinach Dijon and Cranberry & Candied Walnut flavor varieties.

Source: Dole Food Co.