TGI Fridays is adding new appetizer and bowl offerings to its menu.

TGI Fridays' updated appetizer lineup includes 18 options starting at $3. The new app assortment brings trending and global-inspired flavors to the forefront, and includes:

Steakhouse Meatballs : All beef steakhouse-style meatballs topped with a garlic and herb chimichurri sauce

: All beef steakhouse-style meatballs topped with a garlic and herb chimichurri sauce Margarita Shrimp Cocktail: Chile lime seasoned shrimp tossed with diced avocado, flavorful pico de gallo, diced fresh mango, and a light agave lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.

TGI Fridays also is adding to its menu a Chicken Al Pastor Bowl featuring steamed jasmine rice topped with grilled chicken, fresh diced avocado, grilled pineapple, grated cheese blend, fire roasted corn and black bean salsa, and crispy tortilla strips. Drizzled with Al Pastor sauce and a squeeze of grilled lime.

Source: TGI Friday's