In this week’s MeatsPad podcast, Francisco Najar-Villarreal and Dr. Phil Bass are joined by Collette Kaster, CEO of the American Meat Science Association, and Deidrea Mabry, COO of the AMSA. They talk about the logistics behind making the 2020 Reciprocal Meat Conference a virtual event, their backgrounds in meat science, and more.

