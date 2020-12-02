In this episode, Francisco Najar-Villirreal speaks with Dr. Sarah Gragg of Kansas State University Olathe. Dr. Gragg received her Ph.D. in Animal Science from Texas Tech University in 2012. Her interest in food science and animal science began during her service in FFA and through Ag education. She has traveled extensively presenting on the topic of food safety and studying processes in food safety and microbiology.

