Do you know why a chicken has both white meat and dark meat? Do you know the factors that affects the tenderness and taste of red meat? This week, Francisco Najar-Villarreal talks with Dr. David Gerrard of Virginia Tech about some of the basics behind the meat we process and eat on a regular basis.
Podcast
MeatsPad podcast with Dr. David Gerrard, Virginia Tech
Dr. Gerrard, department head of the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences, discusses the factors that determine meat taste, tenderness and quality.
December 23, 2020
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.