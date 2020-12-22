NBH Bank announced Shaen Inglis has joined the Bank to lead the Food and Agribusiness team. Inglis joins the team with more than 15 years of banking experience and has a strong credit background in food processing and food distribution. Inglis will join Brad Fjestad, another recent addition to the team, to continue to expand the team’s presence in the food products market. The team is focused on middle market companies with revenue between $5MM - $100MM in the Food and Agribusiness space.

NBH Bank was recently named one of Fortune Magazine’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The Bank’s Food and Agribusiness team provides specialized capital solutions across the food supply chain including crop inputs, equipment, agricultural production, food processing and wholesaling sectors.

