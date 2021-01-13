Flexible packaging leader ProAmpac joined with SquarePet and Anthropologie to celebrate the acceptance of two 2020 American Graphic Design Awards for exceptional consumer packaging graphics.

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals, announced that:

SquarePet Squarely Natural (Canine & Feline) – a durably designed quad-seal pouch for all natural pet nutrition and,

Anthropologie’s The Art of Anthropologie – Accutech Apparel Autobagger Film – a vivid printed mailer that celebrates makers, designers, visionaries, and creatives around the globe,

have been honored with an American Graphic Design Award. According to GDUSA: “This award showcases the incredibly expansive ways in which graphic design shapes business, society, products, services, commerce and culture.”

“These awards reflect ProAmpac’s deep commitment to our customers’ brands by ensuring compelling graphic designs are coupled with captivating print quality,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer of ProAmpac.

ProAmpac supports customers with six award-winning graphic design centers; a collaborative creative process called IDEA; its distinctive DASL – Design and Sample Lab – and MAKR by DASL – virtual solution for speed to market prototyping - that on a project-engagement basis helps customers ideate, illustrate, render and prototype new packaging.

