Quality Food Processors has been recognized as Sigma's 2020 Value Partner of the Year. Sigma honors only one supplier annually with the award. This is the first time that QFP has received this distinction. Sigma is a global food company with a presence in 18 countries, and QFP is a high-quality bacon supplier for the company's Bar-S Foods brand.

"This is a huge accomplishment and honor for our company. I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team," said Eric Kohler, General Manager of Quality Food Processors. "We pride ourselves on making bacon products of the highest standard, and winning this award is a testament to those efforts."

QFP was distinguished with this accolade for its commitment to excellence and consistently providing quality products that assisted Sigma in being the Value Leader.

Rallying around the success of this accomplishment, all 250 employees signed a banner that commemorates being named the Supplier of the Year. It will be put on display at the QFP facility in Denison, Iowa. Also attending the banner signing event was Mayor Pam Soseman, Chamber & Development Council Executive Director Evan Blakley, and City Councilman John Granzen.

"While this year has been difficult for everyone, moments like these have a way of lifting us up, showing us that we are heading in the right direction. The key to our success is the dedicated work each and every employee puts forth–day in and day out," continued Kohler.

The company wants to acknowledge the team's extraordinary efforts during these challenging times.

For more information about Quality Food Processors, visit the company's Facebook page at facebook.com/QFPDenisonIowa .

