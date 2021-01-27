In addition to his role as Managing Director of MULTIVAC Malaysia, Mr. Siew Keat Tung took over the management of the MULTIVAC Singapore subsidiary at the start of the year. The previous managing director, Soon Heng (Robin) Lim, will leave the company at the end of February 2021.

Siew Keat Tung has been with MULTIVAC since September 2008, initially as Sales Director for Medical & Pharmaceutical Solutions, and then as General Manager for the operating site in Malaysia. When the MULTIVAC Malaysia subsidiary was established in December 2016, he was appointed as Managing Director. As part of his role as Managing Director of MULTIVAC Singapore, Siew Keat Tung also takes over responsibility for the operating sites in Indonesia and the Philippines. He will continue to be supported in this by the individual Country Managers.

“We thank Mr Soon Heng (Robin) Lim for his contribution in successfully establishing MULTIVAC in the region,” says Christian Traumann, Group President of MULTIVAC. “Thanks to his strategic foresight and management skills, he established and then further developed the subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, and most recently established Vietnam as a subsidiary company. He has made a significant contribution to the success of MULTIVAC in Asia. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

The Group has an extensive sales and service network in the Asia/Pacific region, comprising twelve subsidiaries and more than 300 employees, and it has been steadily expanded in recent years. This also includes a Training and Innovation Center in Malaysia.

