Effective July 1, Jairo Rodriguez has assumed the managing directorship of the two subsidiaries, MULTIVAC Centroamérica y Caribe S.A. (Costa Rica) and MULTIVAC Dominicana, S.R.L. (Dominican Republic), as well as the management of the branch offices in Guatemala and Panama.

Jairo Rodriguez had been working at MULTIVAC in Colombia since the middle of 2007, and there he was also responsible as Managing Director for MULTIVAC Ecuador. In Costa Rica he has taken over as Managing Director of the subsidiaries from Franz Langre, who has left the company.

“We thank Mr. Langre for his many years of service and commitment, and he made a major contribution to successfully establishing MULTIVAC in the region. We wish him all the very best for the future,” says Christian Traumann, Group President of MULTIVAC.

The two subsidiaries, MULTIVAC Costa Rica and MULTIVAC Dominicana, support customers in the entire region of Central America/Caribbean, and they currently employ more than 40 staff.

