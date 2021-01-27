Thomas Foods International, a global meat processing and distribution company, continues expansion throughout North and South America to best serve its customers in retail, foodservice and direct-to-consumer channels. The protein processing company recently opened offices in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Toronto, Canada. The offices were created to increase the company’s global protein sourcing and distribution capabilities.

“We are excited to continue to expand our procurement and distribution efforts,” said Michael Forrest, Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Foods International, USA. “Our presence in these key geographies will increase our customer support and reinforce our commitment to our hands-on approach in the areas where we source and distribute our products.”

Thomas Foods made a significant move in strengthening its North American presence by establishing a sales and distribution business in Canada. The Canadian business unit, led by industry veterans, will be dedicated to servicing retail and foodservice customers and providing the full line of Thomas Foods products to the Canadian market. High-quality Australian lamb and beef, globally sourced veal, pork and alternative meat products are part of the company’s comprehensive product offering, designed to meet the needs of today – and tomorrow’s – consumers.

The new office in Brazil provides the Thomas Foods team more direct contact with suppliers and consumers as the company continues to grow global protein sourcing. With a fully staffed team in place, Thomas Foods can continue its commitment to providing quality protein with superior customer service.

Source: Thomas Foods