Cargill, the global food, agricultural, financial and industrial products company, announced today the expansion of its value-added protein footprint through the acquisition of ProPortion Foods, a food manufacturer that supplies a variety of innovative fully cooked products, portion control steaks and marinated ready-to-grill meats.

Through the purchase, which closed in December 2020, Cargill gains two further-processed protein plants in Round Rock, Texas and Vernon, California. The Round Rock and Vernon facilities will deliver a variety of quality, fully cooked protein products for Cargill’s retail and foodservice channel customers.

“Our agreement with ProPortion Foods is an exciting next step as we continue to execute our growth strategy and build our value-added cooked business,” said Rob Stewart, managing director for growth ventures in Cargill’s North American protein business. “We are investing in our future and look forward to growing the Cargill team and our presence in the southern and western U.S. while continuing to build our customer portfolio.”

In 2019, ProPortion Foods made and sold protein products including beef, pork, chicken, turkey, and plant-based proteins. The facilities capabilities range from single-serve and family-sized, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals to value-added proteins for quick-service, casual-dining, and other national and regional restaurant chains.

“My partners and I worked really hard to create a great company in ProPortion Foods,” said Brian Levy, a partner with ProPortion Foods. “We’re delighted that the business and our employees will have the opportunity to grow with Cargill, completing the vision we set out to achieve.

Source: Cargill