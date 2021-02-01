Family members, friends and co-workers of the six employees of a Georgia poultry plant who died in a liquid nitrogen leak gathered over the weekend for a prayer vigil. The workers died last week at the Foundation Food Group facility in Gianesville, Ga.

The six victims are Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friends, our team members,” said Nicholas Ancrum, vice president of human resources for Foundation Food Group. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and our community during this most difficult time.”

More than 100 people attended the memorial, including several co-workers. Jessica Childers told the Gainesville Times that she shared many lunches with Perez-Rafael and Vera-Garcia. “It hurts because it could’ve been me. I could’ve been stuck, I could’ve been Edgar or Nelly,” Childers said. “Now I’m here at their vigil instead of at work laughing with them.”

An initial investigation showed that “major portions” of the liquid nitrogen system at the plant were installed within the last four to six weeks, and that tools were found around the new equipment.

For more information: https://www.gainesvilletimes.com/news/public-safety/we-are-one-community-vigil-gathers-people-honor-those-killed-foundation-food-group/

Source: Gainesville Times