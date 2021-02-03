Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt announces the promotion of John Blicha to the position of Global Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Management. Since joining Eriez in 2012 as Manager of Marketing Communications, Blicha has consistently earned promotions to various roles of increasing responsibility within the company’s marketing department.

As Global Senior Director of Marketing and Brand Management, Blicha heads the company’s global marketing efforts and serves as a member of the Eriez executive management team. According to Guenthardt, Blicha will be instrumental in developing strategic global and regional marketing initiatives in conjunction with the sales and marketing staff in Eriez’ worldwide operating units.

In his new role, Blicha’s additional responsibilities include leading the development and implementation of a global initiative under the “one Eriez” umbrella in areas such as product standardization, communications, the company’s websites, and more.

Guenthardt says that Blicha’s excitement, energy and creative vision make him exceptionally well-suited for the new challenges he is taking on as the leader of the company’s global marketing and brand management activities. “John has the breadth of experience and unrelenting drive to take the Eriez brand to the next level,” he notes. “Given his experience working with Eriez-USA as well as with our magnetic subsidiaries and our flotation group, I am confident that John has what it takes to enhance and grow our unique brand as the world leader in separation technology and solutions.”

Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in management. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania. In Blicha’s career prior to joining Eriez, he held marketing and management positions at highly-respected local and international industrial equipment companies.

