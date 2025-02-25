Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and regeneratively farmed beef, is promoting Kirstyn Lipson to senior director of marketing.

In her new role, Lipson will oversee strategic planning for the company while serving as the voice of both the Verde brand and the consumer, representing these perspectives across the organization and to the board of directors. She will drive efforts to enhance the company’s focus on the consumer experience and expand the brand’s story across new and existing channels. Additionally, Lipson will continue to lead all marketing initiatives and product development at Verde Farms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kirstyn to the Executive Leadership Team and further elevate her role in shaping the future of our brand, our company and the BFY beef category,” said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. “Her work over the past two years in refining and expressing our brand positioning has been instrumental in making Verde the velocity leader among BFY brands. She cares deeply about our consumers and customers and is passionate about representing their perspective across our company.”

In 2022, Verde commenced its pivot from being a predominantly private-label manufacturer to becoming a branded company. Since Lipson joined the team in 2022, she successfully:

Refined the brand’s positioning and communication to focus on the claims that are prioritized by the BFY beef consumer.

Complemented the brand relaunch with a strong “shelf-back” marketing approach, ensuring that the brand story and messaging resonate at the point of purchase, driving sustained sales velocities.

Partnered with Verde’s Sales team to create a completely refurbished selling story and sales materials, leading to increased retailer recognition of the consumer demand for and connection to Verde’s products.

Due to her strong appreciation of the importance of better-for-you beef and her leadership in driving a deep understanding of consumer behavior, Lipson will now serve as Verde Farms' spokesperson for consumer experience, raising awareness among target audiences.

