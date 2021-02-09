SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co, America’s best-selling frozen specialty seafood line, has added a tropical twist to its coastal inspired seafood options with the introduction of Coconut Cod, a wild caught cod coated in a crispy coconut breading.

SeaPak’s Coconut Cod delivers a delicious nutty, slightly sweet coconut burst of flavor, coupled with the buttery, savory taste of wild caught Cod.

Kristen Beadon, the director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. said “We are so excited to launch this quick and easy delicious Coconut Cod, its sure to be a new family favorite just like our already popular Coconut Shrimp.”

Cod is a good source of protein and a great way to meet your weekly 2-3 servings of seafood, as recommended by the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“Each piece of Coconut Cod has a beautifully flaky texture and is hand-breaded with a lightly seasoned coconut flake coating for an enjoyable seafood meal.” Beadon added.

Over the past 70 years, SeaPak has grown to become the nation’s favorite brand of specialty seafood products. As the latest entry to the SeaPak product line, Coconut Cod is symbolic of the brand’s tradition of quality, convenience, sustainability and flavor.

SeaPak Coconut Cod is available in a 7.5 ounce package. Suggested retail price is $8.99 per package.

Source: SeaPak