Butterball Foodservice has launched a new website that will quickly connect operators with much needed resources, tools and information. The site revamp emerges as the need for strategies to counter the significant losses of the past year becomes urgent. Enhanced capabilities and an updated design improve the user experience on ButterballFoodservice.com and provide efficient access to comprehensive product detail, trending recipe applications and industry and consumer insights as operators navigate a recovery-focused period.

Progressive Web Application: allows for high performance and processing, as well as undisrupted access to content, even in areas with an unstable internet connection.

Unified Search: makes finding relevant information faster and simpler with suggested results to direct operators to related topics.

makes finding relevant information faster and simpler with suggested results to direct operators to related topics. Content-Focused Optimizations: improved page layouts and filtering capabilities allow operators to access the specific products and recipes they need, with ease.

With more than 60 years of category leadership and significant expertise in foodservice, Butterball remains committed to providing the best products and solutions to operators. The new site design maintains a focus on recognizable brand elements while creating an inviting and contemporary visual experience. Enhanced recipe imagery encourages culinary exploration by capturing the quality and versatility of Butterball products.

“Operators have come to expect the highest-quality products with the highest level of customer service from Butterball, and we’re committed to exceeding those expectations,” said Heather Ness, Senior Foodservice Marketing Manager. “While Butterball’s website has long offered solutions, our goal is to make it even easier for operators to get their hands on this information as they grapple with today’s unique challenges. Our website improvements will provide relevant and easily accessible menu inspiration, products and consumer insights to our operator partners as they take the first step forward.”

Operators can visit the new website at ButterballFoodservice.com for insights, recipes, products and more.

