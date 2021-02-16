U.S. consumers are eating more beef than they have in a decade, and as the demand for leather plummets due to cheaper alternatives thousands of cowhides are being thrown away daily. Instead of throwing cowhides away, the founders at Holy Snacks are working with farmers to reduce their waste and transform beef skins into a nutrient-dense snack.

“Sustainability was our focus from day one. By upcycling cowhides, we're reducing waste and emissions so we have a strong planet for future generations,” said Javon Bangs, co-founder of Holy Snacks.

Holy Cow’s one-of-a-kind beef rinds are made from 100% grass fed beef skin sourced from sustainable, regenerative farms throughout the Pacific Northwest. Currently, Holy Cow comes in 4 flavors: Sea Salt, Lime Zest, Hot Pepper and Texas Barbecue.

Containing:

8g of Protein

7000mg of Bovine Collagen

0 Carbs (Keto & Paleo Friendly

80 Calories

Rich in beneficial amino acids

The founders of Holy Snacks also set out to attack another huge problem affecting many small farms across the United States. A bankruptcy crisis. In the Pacific Northwest, there was a 109% increase in farm bankruptcies from 2019 to 2020. This is only set to get worse as small farms struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic. “By partnering with small farms for sourcing, we’re setting out to help them generate revenue from a waste product and gain their economic independence back,” said Bangs.

“Everything is connected. Our communities thrive when its members work in tandem to protect each other and future generations. We believe this can be achieved by encouraging healthy eating habits and supporting small businesses whom adopt sustainable practices. We have found a food category that has yet to be explored, one in which improves the health of our customers, our economy, and our environment,“ said co-founder Nikk Wong.

Holy Snacks is currently featuring a batch-drop business model, but in the future plans to expand to their operations so that the overwhelming demand for their product can be met faster. Would you try these as a healthier alternative to pork rinds? Possibly a replacement? Sign up for their next batch drop on the company’s website: https://holysnacks.us/

Source: Holy Snacks