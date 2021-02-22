AH Company International Distribution Inc., a Garden Grove, Calif. firm, is recalling approximately 30,081 pounds of pork pâté products that were imported from an ineligible establishment and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.

The following heat-treated shelf stable pork pâté items are subject to recall:

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne

180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur

The products subject to recall bear the French establishment number “FR 56-246-008 CE”, an ineligible establishment. These items were shipped to distributor locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS