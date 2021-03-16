Smithfield Foods Inc. announced new commitments it will implement across its portfolio by 2030: to achieve consumer packaging that is 90% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable and to halve use of virgin petroleum-based plastic.

To meet these goals, the company has established an internal cross-functional team to investigate and explore new strategic packaging and plastic-use reduction options. Among the team's current efforts is the identification and testing of replacements for products currently packaged using polystyrene (PS) trays.

Both the new recyclable packaging and plastic reduction goals build upon the company's zero-waste-to-landfill initiative, which outlines a plan to reduce overall solid waste sent to landfills 75% by 2025 through utilizing or recycling materials once disposed of as garbage.

"Continual efforts to innovate packaging in favor of materials that can be recycled, reused and composted is an important component of holistic, sustainable food production," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. "As a food-industry sustainability pioneer, Smithfield recognizes the importance of continuing to explore new ways to build upon our ambitious commitments and reduce waste across production and operations."

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and constant product innovation, Smithfield launched the Pure Farmland brand in 2019, a plant-based protein line featuring sustainable packaging and trays made from more than 50% recycled material.

Smithfield is also an active member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), the authority and leading voice on sustainable packaging and related initiatives.

Source: Smithfield Foods