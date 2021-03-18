The 2021 World Pork Expo will take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. Professionals in the pork industry can expect three days of networking, education, and innovation from June 9-11.

“We’re more than thrilled to be hosting World Pork Expo this year,” said NPPC President Jen Sorenson, communications director for Iowa Select Farms in West Des Moines, Iowa. “We look forward to connecting with our fellow producers, business partners and others who contribute to our nation’s essential pork production system.”

NPPC will continue to monitor developments in COVID-19 guidelines (local, state, federal) for the World Pork Expo to ensure the health and safety of all participants. NPPC will provide guidance to exhibitors and attendees.

“A safe event is our number one priority,” said Sorenson. “We will implement appropriate precautionary measures to ensure a great experience for all World Pork Expo participants.”

Registration information will soon be available online for those who plan to attend the 2021 World Pork Expo, June 9-11.

Source: National Pork Producers Council