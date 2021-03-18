National Beef Packing Company LLC, a leading beef processor in Iowa, announced plans to increase capacity and add a second production shift at its Iowa Premium beef processing facility located in Tama, Iowa. Total investment will be more than $100 million and will double the capacity of the plant to approximately 2,500 head per day.

“We are pleased to be making this investment in the growth of the Tama facility, and we appreciate the support of the local communities and the state of Iowa as we work together to make this expansion a success,” said Tim Klein, National Beef President and CEO. “This project will increase our capacity to produce products that are in high demand by our customers worldwide and will provide an expanded market for the Iowa family farmers who supply us with premium Angus cattle.”

The project is expected to be completed in late 2022 and will bring several hundred additional jobs to the region.

National Beef Packing Company, LLC, based in Kansas City, Mo, is a leading supplier of high-quality beef and beef by-products. The company employs over 9,500 and achieved annual sales of $9.4 billion in 2020.

Source: National Beef Packing Co. LLC