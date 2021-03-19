For more than 30 years, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has been developing and manufacturing innovative drive electronics and is a pioneer of this technology. Their portfolio includes motor starters and variable frequency drives of up to 30 HP for decentralized applications and up to 200 HP for control cabinets – characterized by scalable functions, high precision regulation, easy installation, and reliable operation. Different power classes, mounting options, and communication modules ensure integration into all control architectures.

Whether in a control cabinet or decentralized installation, the NORDAC product family from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS offers electronic drive technology for almost every application. These VFDs and motor starters cover a wide power range of up to 200 HP, as well as offering high performance, reliability, and safety.

NORD drive electronics can be paired with their modular gear units to provide a powerful, complete drive solution. Whether mounted on the motor or close to the motor; with power ratings up to 30 HP and a large range of functions, NORD’s decentralized drives are used in many industries worldwide, including Food & Beverage, Intralogistics, Agribusiness, Bulk Material Handling, and more.

Scalable Functions for each Drive Application

All NORD VFDs are scalable in both function and configuration. They can be adjusted to accommodate even highly-precise requirements, are quick to install, easy to operate, and are compatible with all common bus systems and controls. These VFDs also include useful features like PLC functionality for drive-integrated functions, an energy-saving function for partial load operation, POSICON positioning control, integrated brake choppers for 4-quadrant operation, and functional safety with STO and SS1 to ensure high functional use. They perform open-loop or closed-loop and are designed for operation with asynchronous and synchronous motors. Additionally, precise current vector control ensures optimal torque in a wide variety of load and speed situations. The NORDAC product family ensures a comparable function range, uniform operation, and common options for all NORD variable frequency drives.

Condition Monitoring for Predictive Maintenance

NORD VFDs are ready for use with condition monitoring for predictive maintenance solutions and are well equipped for use in IIoT and Industry 4.0. The integrated PLC can process data from connected sensors and actuators, initiate control sequences, and communicate with other system components. The periodic or continuous recording of drive and status data allows for an early detection and avoidance of impermissible operating states. Unscheduled downtimes can be significantly reduced and status-oriented maintenance (predictive maintenance) replaces time-based maintenance. Machinery and plant downtimes can also be planned and scheduled in advance.

For more information visit https://www.nord.com/us/products/drive-electronics/ac-vector-drive.jsp.