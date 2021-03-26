DecisionNext recently expanded a partnership with Teys Group, a leader in the Australian beef industry. DecisionNext is a prescriptive analytics firm that offers decision makers in food, agriculture and mining actionable and transparent recommendations that allow for better informed decisions when buying and selling commodities.

According to Technavio/ReportLinker, the global protein market is poised to grow by $14.5 billion from 2020-2024, reaching nearly $40 billion. To assist Teys in their leading role in this advancing global protein market, the DecisionNext technology provides insights into sourcing, harvest planning and pricing. These insights of the global market allow the grass-fed beef provider the opportunity to develop more accurate long-range plans to benefit the business and its customers.

“We are thrilled to be on this journey with DecisionNext,” said Brent Wolke, general manager of Teys USA. “Their market sensing analytics, combined with our team's industry knowledge, creates a powerful partnership.”

DecisionNext technology combines artificial intelligence and human intelligence for overall stronger decision making on a variety of levels for a protein market that is forecast to value $62 billion by 2026.

“We were really encouraged by the Teys decision to sign up for a long-term commitment with DecisionNext,” said Mike Neal, DecisionNext CEO and co-founder. “Teys is a Cargill JV and is populated with one of the sharpest teams of beef industry experts you will find. Given that DecisionNext uses AI to combine best in class models with human experts, this partnership is promising."

Within the protein industry, DecisionNext provides data analytics and forecasting focused on helping customers in the agribusiness and global protein industries gain a better understanding of risk management to make better, faster decisions from procurement to sales.

For more information, visit www.DecisionNext.com.